OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) -Two local organizations are teaming up to provide the community with a new outdoor resource.

Wheeling Park Commission and Ohio County Schools are partnering to add the school’s new athletic complex to the park.

Ohio County Board of Education VP, Molly Aderholt says one of the most important parts of this project was to ensure it was a true community asset.

She says several sports and activities can take place on this turf field.

The community stepped up and have passed the excess levy and passed the bond and I think have put their faith in us and provided these dollars and it is a true testament to our community that they care about the school system, that they care about the community, to be willing to put those dollars forward for the good of our community and the good of our students. Molly Aderholt, Ohio County Board of Education Vice President

Aderholt says both organizations want what’s best for the community and they hope their partnership will bring in tournaments, teams, and events that will further develop the local economy. .

She says this partnership will open the door for countless opportunities.