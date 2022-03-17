WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling Park High School Vex Robotics team is heading to Texas!

They will be competing in the World Championships with 800 other high school teams!

Just this past Saturday, The Iron Patriots won the Vex Robotics high school state championship at Fairmont State University.

School officials said this also teaches their teams problem-solving skills, strategy, and coding ability, along with learning those skills it helps prepare them for the future.

“It will be a great opportunity for our kids to go and just see world class robots and meet other people from other countries from all over the world and get to exchange ideas and those types of things. It’s a great opportunity for all the students involved.” Dr. Lucas Shepherd – Robotics Coach

“After we won that match all I felt was grateful, and thankful with all the teammates and our coach and Ohio county schools robotic program, just because that work paid off.” Carlos Zavala – Captain/Senior

They leave for Texas on May 2nd!

Officials said the Robotics Competition is the largest and fastest-growing middle school and high school programs globally.