WTRF and Nexstar donate $5,000 to Easter Seals of Wheeling

WTRF and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation have donated $5,000 0 to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center of Wheeling.

“I have had the pleasure of serving on the local Easterseals Board of Directors for a number of years, and I’m thrilled to be able to present this donation on behalf of the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation,” said Roger Lyons, Vice President/ GM of WTRF. “So many families have been helped throughout the years by Easterseals, and it’s rewarding to be able to help support this great organization. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission and to WTRF-TV, and this donation is a clear demonstration of that commitment.”

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Easter Seal Rehabilitation Center said, “Easterseals is honored that the Nexstar Foundation has chosen our organization to receive this generous donation. We thank them for this donation, as well as for WTRF’s continued support for nearly 50 years. Community-minded organizations like Nexstar help us fulfill our mission. We will use these funds wisely to provide services to those in need, irrespective of their ability to pay.”

the Rehabilitation Center serves 17 local counties in Northern West Virginia and Eastern Ohio. The Center treats developmental, physical and sensory challenges through rehabilitative medical care and pediatric therapy, including occupational, physical, and speech therapy. The Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults annually, with 90 percent of the patients under the age of 18.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business.