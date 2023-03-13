WTRF and the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donated $5,000 to Wheeling Health Right on Monday.

Wheeling Health Right serves 27,000 medically underserved, uninsured or under-insured people in six surrounding counties of Wheeling. Wheeling Health Right provides free comprehensive medical care and pharmaceuticals to Ohio Valley patients in need. Wheeling Health Right promotes wellness by offering educational coaching on Disease Prevention and Behavior Modifications that can lead to living a healthier life.

“The demand for services provided by Wheeling Health Right continues to grow, and we want to help Wheeling Health Right continue to respond to the need for these services,” said Roger Lyons, Vice President and General Manger of WTRF. “Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between WTRF and Wheeling Health Right. ”

“WTRF’s Roger Lyons has been a guiding force as Chairman of our Board through difficult times over the past three years,” says Kathie Brown, Executive Director of Wheeling Health Right. “I’m so grateful for his excellent leadership skills and willingness to serve as our Chairman. And this generous financial gift from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation will allow us to continue to help provide much needed quality health care and dental care to uninsured and underinsured residents of our area. We are so thankful for the support.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation was established in 1958 and makes donations approximately $350,000 annually.