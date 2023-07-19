Nexstar Media has announced the appointment of Mitzi Coleman as Vice President and General Manager of WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia, Steubenville, Ohio, and parts of western Pennsylvania.

Coleman is taking over for Roger Lyons, who is retiring after serving as WTRF-TV’s Vice President and General Manager for the past 19 years and a nearly 50-year career in broadcasting.

Coleman will begin her new duties immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar.

“Mitzi is the ideal choice to succeed Roger and she will build on the station’s well-established legacy of outstanding local news and service to the community,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “Throughout her career, Mitzi has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for both linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Mitzi as she takes on this new role. Roger has done a tremendous job leading WTRF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Coleman has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow sales, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly-effective collaborative sales teams in her 20+ years in broadcast advertising.

Since 2020 Coleman has served as Market Sales Manager and Station Manager for KTVL-TV CBS 10 and its sister station, NTVL-TV Southern Oregon’s CW 11, in Medford, Oregon.

“I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to lead WTRF-TV’s broadcast and digital operations here in Wheeling, and across parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania,” said Coleman. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community and its viewers and advertisers. This is a great television station with a rich history, and when you combine Nexstar’s commitment to local content and the unique and innovative cross-platform advertising solutions offered to its viewers and clients, the result gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors.”