WVU Medicine offering $15,000 bonuses for new nurses

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s never an easy time to work in a hospital, but the last year and a half has proven to be tough even for licensed health care professionals.

It’s one of the factors that’s led to a nationwide shortage of registered nurses nationwide.

We are as a health care industry, in a nursing kind of almost crisis at this point. Doug Harrison, President/CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Even as COVID drags on, bedside nurses are hard to come by.

Dr. Hess said nursing students have many different options after graduation.

Some want to work from home, or move on to other jobs like nurse practitioners. That leaves relatively few workers to do the essential day-to-day tasks at the hospital.

And as for the existing nurses, the burnout from the pandemic can be crippling.

To be able to take care of a COVID patient is more physically and emotionally draining than taking care of many other patients, because you’re having to gown up, take off your stuff every time, wear a helmet a lot of the time. Dr. David Hess, CEO and President, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

In order to continue their quality care, WVU Medicine is sweetening the deal for those who work with them.

They’re offering sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for those who commit to three years. Not only that, the healthcare provider will help with the often overwhelming debt that nursing students face, making payments of up to nearly $440 per month.

Those are some pretty incredible offers, but it fits with the incredible things nurses are asked to do each day.

We’ve tried to not only hit exterior folks coming in, but also within the four walls of our hospital to incentivize people to get people to come and work. Doug Harrison, President/CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Both Harrison and Dr. Hess point to the rapid growth WVU Medicine is undergoing, saying the time has never been better to climb up that career ladder.

It’s a great time to do it, I think it’s the most incredibly fulfilling job you could ever do. Dr. David Hess, CEO and President, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

The system said they’re fortunate to have so many nursing programs at the colleges around here, and they’re looking forward to keeping the best of the best in our area, to help us all get through this crisis safely.