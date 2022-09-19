World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is returning to Wheeling for a live event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WWE says they will bring their ‘Live Holiday Tour’ to the WesBanco Arena on Saturday, December 10, at 7:30.

Tickets for the event will be available on September 24.

Featured Superstars include Drew McIntyre, SmackDown women’s champion Live Morgan, SmackDown and Raw tag team champions The Usos, Shamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura

Talent subject to change

WWE will also be in Columbus for SmackDown on Friday, December 9 and Charleston WV on Sunday December 11.