WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Years ago, Margaret Calissie managed the 36th Street swimming pool, and saw kids who wanted to swim but couldn’t afford a pool pass.

She made sure that they had pool passes and necessary supplies.

Years later, her adult children continued that mission in their mother’s memory.

Wheeling’s city pools open Saturday, June 3.

And the city recreation department wants to make sure that every kid who wants to swim this summer gets to swim.

So they are joining with the Calissie family in accepting donations of money or swimming-related items that kids need, from beach towels to flip-flops.

“Swimsuits, old sporting equipment, towels—if your kids have outgrown it, we’ll take it,” said Rochelle Barry, Wheeling Parks and Recreation director. “Also craft items or toiletries such as shampoo or soaps, anything that can be used for the children.”

She said they have a drop-off bin inside the Public Market near the checkout counter, where people can leave donations when the Public Market (at 1401 Main Street) is open for business.

You can also call the recreation department at (304) 234-3641 to arrange for pickup or drop-off.

You can send a check to Wheeling Parks and Rec, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Or you can donate using a credit card or Paypal at www.paypal.com/pools/cSOPlbJsS7.

You can shop their Amazon wishlist at bit.ly/pool2023.