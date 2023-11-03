WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Youth Services System’s Wheeling Sleep Out fundraiser is back once again for 2023.



The Sleep Out is the organization’s signature fundraiser for its Transitional Living Program

It provides housing, life skills, employment assistance and much more to youth in the area who are between the ages of 17 to 21.



This is the 13th year for the event.



Check-in got underway at 4 p.m. Friday at Market Street Plaza.



In addition to food, drinks and entertainment of all types, there’s also the signature Boxed-In Design contest.



November is also National Runaway Prevention Month, and YSS says this is a perfect time to shine a light on the problem of youth homelessness