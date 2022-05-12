WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Two local organizations teamed up today to honor the memory of Logan Fluharty who passed away from leukemia at just 18 years old.

Youth Services System and the Logan’s Legacy Cancer Foundation held a blood drive at the Hazel Atlas building in Wheeling.

The blood drive was spearheaded by Logan’s mother, Tanya Duncan.

She approached YSS about a blood drive in honor of her son who received over 100 blood transfusions during his courageous battle.

“We would sit multiple 8-hour days getting a blood transfusion, platelet transfusions just enough for him to get a procedure done. We watched countless kids come through the doors waiting to get their blood transfusions and platelets and just seeing all of the donors come in is just inspiring”

Over forty donors took part in today’s blood drive, which surpasses their original goal.