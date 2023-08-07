WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — YSS is about to hold its 15th annual Celebrate Youth event at Wheeling Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



It’s set for Thursday on the ice rink, and throughout the park. It’s open to kids of all ages, to get free schools supplies and visit with vendors offering giveaways and information.



Vendors will range from colleges to the Cockayne Heritage House, and from Grow Ohio Valley to Buster The Bus. There’s a free book table, and the Good Zoo will have a booth there too.

“It’s a way for us to give back to the community. It’s a way for the community to come out and enjoy Wheeling Park, get a wrist band, go swimming, get school supplies. We’re gonna have 60 exhibitors on hand. And an opportunity just to see what we have to offer. And have a free lunch and just really enjoy the day at the park.” Tammy Kruse

YSS Director of Development & Public Relations

Wristbands will be available at the pool, the miniature golf course and at the paddleboats for free use all day.



You don’t have to be from the Ohio Valley. Over the years, they’ve had visitors from as far as North Carolina.



The Wheeling Fire Department will have their fire demonstration house on hand, and Jingles The Clown will be doing balloon twisting.



It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.



They’re expecting as many as four thousand visitors.