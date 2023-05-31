Officials gathered outside the historic building to announce that the $16.8 million project is underway.

They are upgrading the building, infrastructure, and security.

They say bathrooms will be created for each room instead of sharing bathrooms, and every living space will be upgraded.

They say the project will allow them to serve an additional 1200 women and families each year.

Plumbing and electrical systems will be upgraded, the Boutique will be moved to the basement and that space will become an education center.

The swimming pool in the basement will be covered, so it can be reopened someday if that is wanted.

The building, at 11th and Chapline streets, is 117 years old.

The project is made possible with New Market Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits as well as financing from Belmont Savings Bank.