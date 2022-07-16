WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

This year the YWCA started accepting cryptocurrency donations to open up opportunities for donors, as they are the driving force behind sustaining the YWCA, as well as assisting in carrying out their mission.

For those who may not know, cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that uses cryptography for security and anti-counterfeiting measures.

The YWCA is taking into account that many of their donors are investing in cryptocurrency, and they want to be able to adapt and meet them where they are at in order to continue growing and expanding.

Donations with cryptocurrencies gain value over time, and one Bitcoin is valued at around $21,000.

Liz Handzus, Marketing and Development Director for the Wheeling YWCA says that this decision is a great opportunity to get a head start in the Ohio Valley.

“It’s exciting. You know, it’s opening up those opportunities. We did want to jump on that bandwagon and be, like, ahead of the game because we are one of the first in the valley that I’m aware of that’s accepting cryptocurrency, so it is very exciting.” Liz Handzus – Marketing & Development Director for the Wheeling YWCA

Donations can always be made on the ‘Giving Page’ of the Wheeling YWCA’s website to help them further their mission in the Ohio Valley.

Liz says the YWCA has not yet received a cryptocurrency donation, but the option is available when the time comes.