Ziegenfelder sold to Pennsylvania company

The Ziegenfelder Company has been sold to the Armstrong Group out of Butler, PA.

Lisa Allen, former CEO & majority owner, expressed her excitement for the new partnership “We are so proud of what the Ziegenfelder team has accomplished over the past thirty years. Our business is once again facing exciting growth opportunities and our leadership team is ready to step in and continue driving that growth.” Allen continued, “We felt that partnering with Armstrong was a perfect match. They are privately owned and operated like us, they get our culture, and they have a history of supporting growing businesses effectively.”

Ziegenfelder says The Armstrong Group was selected for the acquisition because they closely mirror the business philosophy and culture of The Ziegenfelder Company. The acquisition expands and strengthens the Armstrong Group portfolio, adding to operating companies that include interests in broadband, video, telephone, security, real estate, electronic manufacturing, HVAC, and now, frozen treat manufacturing.

“We are excited to add a company with the rich heritage of Ziegenfelder,” said Dru Sedwick, President & CEO of The Armstrong Group. “Their family centric approach matches well with our culture. Their product offerings are highly regarded in the frozen novelty space, providing great taste at a great value.”

Kevin Heller, CEO of The Ziegenfelder Company, is confident in alignment with the Armstrong Group. Reiterating the similarities in company values and goals, “After many investment opportunities with our company, the Armstrong Group stood above the rest in mirroring our values and desire for growth.” Heller continued, “Our acquisition and goal alignment will push us even further as leaders in the water ice industry”.

Heller will remain CEO of the company as well as all other seasoned leadership. The Armstrong Group will continue to manufacture the Budget Saver brand in existing facilities located in Wheeling, W.Va, Chino, CA, and Denver, CO.