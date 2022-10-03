WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The last Wednesday in Wintersville is this week!

So if you haven’t come out yet, this is your last chance!

What started out a few vendors along side the farmers market, has now turned into a massive event for the Wintersville community.

This Wednesday’s theme is Thankful For You.

It includes a Scarecrow decorating contest, a pie baking contest, a canned food drive, and live music.

The event holds over 75 vendors with something for everyone!

“And there is something for all ages and all interests. We have crafty people selling ware, we have people that sell handmade wood items, there’s activities for children at the Methodist Church, we have food vendors. Everybody likes to eat so that’s a reason right there in it’s self!” Joel John – Co-Chair Wednesdays in Wintersville

Again it’s this Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30!

All the details about the contests and canned food drive can be found here.

You can also call 740-264-5100 with additional questions.