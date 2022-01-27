“Life line for first responders”: MARCS Grant recipients announced

WITNERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The recipients of the 2022 Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant were announced by Governor Mike DeWine this week.

The grant totals $3.5 million dollars and was awarded to 212 fire departments in 57 counties throughout the Buckeye State.

One of those recipients is Wintersville Fire and Rescue.

Chief Rob Herrington said having an up to date radio is so important to first responders.

This is really the lifeline, especially for a firefighter and a police officer too. This is a lifeline to the communications center and to the other responders so this is really a critical piece of equipment. Chief Rob Herrington, Wintersville Fire & Rescue

Other recipients for the MARCS grant in Jefferson County include Amsterdam, Richmond, Tiltonsville, and Unionport Volunteer Fire Departments and Short Creek Joint Fire District.