WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A new business held their grand opening Thursday morning in Wintersville!

24/7 Fitness Club had a ribbon cutting officially welcoming the public in to the new facility.

The gym is unique with 24/7 access, dumbbells that go up to 125 lbs., and they want to know everybody on a first name basis.

From squat racks, to free weights, to classes, to cardio machines and an open floor area.

They have something for everyone’s fitness needs.

“Fitness is really important, it’s for your health, it’s one of the best ways to combat aging and illness and things like that, so if you have a place that it’s fun to go to, you like everybody, you’re starting to get to know everybody, it makes it easy for you to make that lifestyle change, so that’s one of the reasons we’re here and it’s exciting to be here.” Amber Starkey – Gym Manager

There are more projects in the works for the gym!

If you are interested in memberships stop in or give them a call!

24/7 Fitness Club is located next to the Ferguson’s House of Furniture in Wintersville.