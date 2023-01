WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Wintersville Fire and Rescue officials say someone is calling local residents asking for donations for their fire department.

Officials want to stress they are not canvassing for donations, and these callers do not represent them in any way.

They say this is a scam and you should not give any money to these callers.

Officials are asking that you please share their Facebook post to reach as many people in their service area as possible.