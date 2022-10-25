WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A Winter Weekend is coming to Wintersville.

Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella along with members of the Cedar One Realty Charity Committee have teamed up with several local businesses to provide an ice skating rink for the Winter Weekend.

You can bring your own skates or they will be provided.

Cedar One Realty will also be on hand collecting donations for their ‘stuff the bus’ campaign that will benefit local school children.

Wintersville Winter Weekend is on Saturday December 3rd and Sunday December 4th.

Saturday – 4:00pm-8:00pm: Ice Skating Rink and Food Trucks at the Village Building

5:45pm: Opening Ceremonies/Tree lighting at Wintersville United Methodist Church

6:00pm-8:00pm: Luminaries & Craft Vendors (along Main St. and at Wintersville United Methodist Church)

Sunday – 3:00pm-7:00pm: Ice Skating Rink and Food Trucks at the Village Building

4:00pm: Wintersville Christmas Parade (contact the Village offices if you would like to participate)

5:00pm: will be the Tree Lighting at the Village Building

5:00pm-7:00pm: DJ Nick & Cedar One’s Stuff a Bus