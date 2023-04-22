WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The village of Wintersville has issued a press release stating that Mayor Mike Petrella was physically assaulted Friday morning.

The release states that an unknown man approached the mayor’s driver’s side window as he was dropping off mail at the post office mailbox in his vehicle.

The suspect asked the mayor if he was Mike Petrella, and the mayor extended his hand for a handshake.

The man then struck Petrella in the face and left in a silver-colored pickup truck.

Mr. Petrella suffered minor injuries following the assault.

Wintersville Police have handed the investigation over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and potential criminal charges.