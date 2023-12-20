WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The village of Wintersville is ending the year on a high note

This past year, they have filled all their appointed positions, and for the second year in a row, they have a fully staffed police department with a waiting list of potential officers.

In the last two years, the village has also welcomed 24 new unique businesses to the area.

Mayor Mike Petrella says since he came into office, he has seen so much growth in the village.

“So you’re not going to have economic growth without safety. Safety for our citizens, safety for businesses coming into the area, and families moving into the area. So you’ve got to have safety first and then obviously businesses follow. You know new families moving in from out of town, lot of new businesses we’re working and trying to get a few other ones here with in the next year of 2024.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Wintersville

Mayor Petrella says there is still work to do, and there will be some changes in 2024.

One is a quarterly State of the Village Addresses to show residents transparency.