The West Virginia State Police are requesting the public’s help locating a missing sixteen year old.

Police say Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a residence in Spencer, Roane County, West Virginia, around 11am on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Ash was allegedly last seen round 4pm near the Piggley Wiggley in Vienna, Wood County, WV.

Police say Ash was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, purple basketball shoes, and carrying two trash bags.

Ash is approximately 6’ tall and 160lbs. He has brown hair that is curly on top and trimmed on the sides.

If located, please contact Cpl. N.S. Stepp of the WVSP Spencer Detachment at (304)558-7778