Two West Virginia police officers were injured after an arrest.

Parkersburg Police Chief, Matt Board told WTAP that two of his officers responded to call about a dangerous driver around Saint Mary’s Avenue.

Board says the officers made the stop and the driver tried to run away but an altercation happened before the driver could get away.

The police chief told the news outlet that the driver tried to take out one of the officer’s firearms and one of the officers was struck in the face, while another suffered a leg fracture.

Board says the officers were able to arrest the subject.

Arrested was 47-year old, Charles Rexroad on charges of malicious assault of a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and possession with intent to deliver of heroin and fentanyl.

Board said the officer with the fractured leg is out for an indefinite amount of time.