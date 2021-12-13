Woodsfield man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender

A Woodsfield man was arrested on Sunday night after police say he was not registered as a sex offender in Monroe County.

Woodsfield police say they arrested Brett Watkins during a criminal investigation after they discovered he was living in the Village of Woodsfield without notifying the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of his sex offender registry status.

Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the Village and took Watkins into custody and transported him to the Monroe County Jail for failure to provide notice of change of address.

Police gave no other information on Watkin’s previous charges