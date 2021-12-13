Woodsfield man arrested after failing to register as a sex offender

Woodsfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

A Woodsfield man was arrested on Sunday night after police say he was not registered as a sex offender in Monroe County.

Woodsfield police say they arrested Brett Watkins during a criminal investigation after they discovered he was living in the Village of Woodsfield without notifying the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of his sex offender registry status.

Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the Village and took Watkins into custody and transported him to the Monroe County Jail for failure to provide notice of change of address.

Police gave no other information on Watkin’s previous charges

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter