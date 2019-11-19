Family not giving up search for couple that vanished a year and a half ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The disappearance of Brian Goff and Joni Davis has baffled the Belmont and Jefferson County sheriff’s departments as well as the FBI.

But Joni’s sister, Jackie Davis, and Jackie’s fiance, Paul Newell, have never given up.

They believe someone out there knows something.

Brian and Joni left their home on June 10, 2018.

And they never returned.

Everything was there. Their clothes — their medicines. Jackie Davis, Joni’s sister

Even their spending money for the week, which, as always, was laid out in neat piles on the dresser, a specific amount for each day.

Joni and Brian were a couple, but he was also her caretaker, ever since she suffered some brain damage from a coma several years earlier.

They followed a predictable schedule, visiting the same restaurants on the same days at the same times.

On June 10, they went to Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville.

They followed the same routine they did every Sunday. Chasity Province, Pizza Hut server

She said they parked in the same spot, and sat at the same table.

They ordered the same meal — a hand-tossed supreme pizza with extra jalapenos.

But when they left, they vanished.

Their routine was legendary at area businesses.

I’d always see him hold the door for her. He was always so kind. Melissa Kurner, Arby’s employee

Their last stop of the day would be the Island Marathon.

He came in here every night at 7 o’clock. He’d get two packs of cigarettes and one big Reese Cup. Wheeling Island Marathon employee

But something interrupted their ironclad routine that day.

They never made it to the Marathon.

Instead, Brian’s light blue 1990 Olds 88 was last seen on a business’ surveillance video, northbound on State Route 7.

Law enforcement pinged Brian’s cell phone.

The last ping was in Jefferson County.

What could have pulled them off course?

The family can only imagine one thing.

If someone they knew asked for help — if they said they needed something, Brian would help them. That’s the kind of guy he was. Paul Newell, Jacki’s fiance

Divers used sonar, searching bodies of water from the Rayland Marina to the Friendship Park Lake and beyond.

Search warrants were executed at several houses in Jefferson County.

The FBI entered the case with agents specializing in digital and forensic investigation.

Officials say this case is still on the front burner, even if it’s no longer on the front page.

We don’t always release everything we’re looking into. Detective Sgt. Doug Cruse of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

Obviously, something very bad has happened to them. Jackie Davis, Joni’s sister

The motive is particularly baffling.

Who would do something to this friendly, inoffensive couple?

Evil people — bad! Melissa Kurner, Arby’s employee

Someone had to do something to them. Paul Newell, Jacki’s fiance

We want to thank the public for calling us with something they might think isn’t a huge lead, but any tip is helpful. Detective Sgt. Doug Cruse of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

If you know something, you can’t imagine what it’s like not knowing. Your life is never the same. Jackie Davis, Joni’s sister

Someone out there needs to come forward. They’re probably having trouble sleeping at night. Paul Newell, Jacki’s fiance

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Sgt. Randy Stewart of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, at (740)-695-7933.

