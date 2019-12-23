WTRF TOP 10 Stories of 2019: Opioid Crisis

As Washington, Columbus and Charleston continue to create legislation to fight the opioid epidemic, the number of overdose deaths continues to rise.

That fact is the reason that the continuing opioid epidemic is the number ten top story of 2019.

As Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost is trying to reclassify fentanyl as a schedule one drug… West Virginia is still seeing record numbers of overdoses.

The crisis has actually has decreased life expectancy in the US.