WTRF Top 10 Stories of 2019: #6 the WV Teacher’s Strike

WTRF TOP TEN of 2019

Continuing with our list of the top ten stories that affected the Ohio Valley in 20-19…

Number 6 is the West Virginia Teacher’s Strike.

West Virginia schools went on strike twice in 20-19.

The first time was in order for teachers to receive a 5 percent pay raise.
Before — West Virginia ranked at the bottom for starting teacher pay in the region.

The other strike was to protest Republican efforts to privatize public education.

19 thousand teachers walked off the job, closing down nearly every school in the state for the second time in a year.

