WTRF Top 10 of 2019: #4 Body unknowingly dragged for miles

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was perhaps the most horrifying of all WTRF’s top stories of 2019.

A woman was hit by one driver and then, unknowingly dragged for miles by the driver who came along next.

It all took place just a little after 6:30 a.m. on November 7 in Warwood.

A pickup truck drive on Route 2 called authorities, saying he had just ran over a pedestrian.

Police arrived but the victim had vanished.

Law enforcement closed the road and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, another driver who had been right behind them, ended up at her destination at Washington Avenue with a horrifying discovery.

The victim of the Warwood accident had somehow become entangled beneath her vehicle and dragged for miles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities would later identified the victim as 54-year-old, Michelle Lynn Czoka, of Bridgeport, Ohio.

The body was taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Officials are still awaiting results.

