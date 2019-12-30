WTRF Top 10 Stories of 2019: #2 I-70 Bridges Project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has pledged to fix the state’s bridges after nearly one-fifth of them were found to be in poor condition.

Construction is happening now but has led to several delays and closures for motorists in the past few months.

One of the most notable sections of the work is on the Fort Henry Bridge.

This section of interstate is currently down to one lane in each direction and continues to be the area’s most congested during the evening commute.

Another area getting plenty of attention is near Exit 5 in Elm Grove.

This is all part of the state’s ‘Roads to Prosperity’ initiative.

7News will continue to keep you updated on the construction throughout the New Year.

