WTRF Top 10 Stories of 2019: #8 Caleb Smail

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It has been a busy year for news here in the Ohio Valley and we are taking a look at our top 10 stories of 2019.

Coming in at number 8… The murder of 19-year-old Caleb Smail.

First reported as an unattended death with suspicious circumstances, the shooting of Smail became a murder indictment against Crandell Lee Senkbeil. Authorities say the alleged murder happened at a home on Boone and Hedges Road in Wheeling back in January.

Phone records reportedly show the suspect was near the home around the time police say the murder happened.

Senkbeil was charged with felonies of murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree. He plead guilty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison — minimum of that to be served is 15 years.