WTRF TOP 10 Stories of 2019: #9 President Trump visits Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It has been a busy year for news here in the Ohio Valley and we are taking a look at our top 10 stories of 2019. Coming in at number 9…

Wheeling continued to be at the forefront of American politics as President Trump made another stop in 2019. His July 24th visit is our number nine top story of 2019.

President Trump was in Wheeling for a private fundraiser at the invitation of Robert Murray of Murray Energy. The event was held at WesBanco Arena and was the second time in 10 months the President visited the Friendly City. President Trump touted his work to revive the nation’s coal industry.

