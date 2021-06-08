WV Vaccine Lottery Do It For Babydog: Rules and How To Enter

The West Virginia Vaccine Lottery is live and you can register here to win weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

To be eligible for the WV Vaccine Lottery: Do It For Babydog , Save A Life. Change Your Life. You need to:

Be a West Virginia resident with a valid, state issued identification card

Have received at least your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine which requires a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or the one dose required for a single-dose vaccination, such as Johnson & Johnson

Have received your vaccine from a source that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is able to verify

Not be incarcerated in jail or prison

Not be an employee of the West Virginia Lottery or the Office of the Governor

Winners of the custom hunting rifles and custom shotguns will receive their prize upon application through a federally licensed gun store and will be subject to all appropriate review and registration requirements as may be required by law. In the event the applicant is determined to be ineligible to receive the custom hunting rifle or custom shotgun, that applicant forfeits the prize and is not entitled to any other or different prize or award of any type whatsoever.

When are the drawings?

There will be seven drawings in total. The winners of the first drawing will be announced on June 20, 2021, during the celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The remaining drawings will take place once per week until the final drawing. The tentative schedule of drawings and deadlines for entry are listed below:

If you do not have access to the internet to enter on the DoItForBabyDog.wv.gov, you may call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The Info Line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you call the call center to register and apply, you must provide the requisite information, request that you be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions. You must have completed registration by the applicable deadline for a drawing listed above, as the same may change from time to time, in order to be eligible for that drawing and any subsequent drawings.

The Final drawing on August 4, 2021 (as currently scheduled), in addition to the regular weekly prizes of the trucks, State Park weekends, hunting and fishing licenses, and hunting rifles and shotguns, will also include:

Grand Prize of $1,588,000.00

Runner-up Prize of $588,000.00

The winner will be responsible for any and all taxes associated with the awarded prize. Federal, State and Local taxes are the sole responsibility of the applicable drawing winners. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued by the State of West Virginia to each applicable winner. All federal, state and local laws, applicable taxes, and regulations apply.

The drawing prize may be reduced by monies owed to the West Virginia Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, the West Virginia State Tax Division, and/or the Attorney General’s Office, if applicable