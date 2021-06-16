WV Vaccine Lottery: Enter here; Last Chance To Register

(WTRF)- Wednesday is the last chance to enter the Do It For Babydog: West Virginia Vaccine lottery.
The first lottery, on June 20 will consist of:
- (2) full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old
- (2) brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks
- (2) “25-weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks
- (5) lifetime hunting and fishing licenses
- (5) custom hunting rifles
- (5) custom hunting shotguns$
- $1 million
West Virginia will host a celebration for West Virginia Day on the front steps of the capitol where they will announce the winners for “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life.” sweepstakes.
You will be able to watch the event on Sunday, June 20 at 1 PM on WTRF.com and the WTRF Facebook page.
June 20 will also be the date that the mask mandate is removed in West Virginia.
“Sunday will be a great day, ” said Gov. Justice.
Currently 185,000 people have registered for the West Virginia vaccine lottery.
61.4 % of West Virginians have been vaccinated.