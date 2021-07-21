WV Vaccine lottery winners Week 5: ‘Do It For Babydog’

|CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 5th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Tyson Bennett of Falling Waters and Kiera Blankenship of Gilbert were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 14, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
Tyson Bennett, Falling Waters
Kiera Blankenship, Gilbert
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Parke Bradley, Morgantown
William Haynes, Vienna
Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg
Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg
Robyn Smith, Tornado
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Taniaya Duley, Huntington
Tina Good, Advent
Brady G. Howell, Proctor
Vicki Hypes, Nettie
Donna Jennings, Thornton
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Brandon Fox, Oak Hill
George Ingels, New Haven
Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown
Amber Shaffer, Elkins
Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville
Melissa Butler, Bluefield
Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale
Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview
Randi Ward, Vienna
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
David Asbury, Poca
Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant
Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg
Ashton Carr, Greenville
Shannon Coley, Oak Hill
Casey Davis, Williamstown
Pamela Dunn, Princeton
Matthew Fleshman, Wayside
Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant
Keith Gilkey, South Charleston
Michael Harding, Elkins
Deva Holub, Shepherdstown
Patricia Kester, Shirley
Michael Lane, Bluefield
Arlie Lee, Augusta
Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont
Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg
Daniel Martin, Morgantown
Jackie Mounts, Ranger
Laci Proietti, Keyser
Anita Reed, Alderson
Tonette Sugg, South Charleston
Robert Weikle, Racine
Stephanie White, Morgantown
Melisa Williamson, Vienna