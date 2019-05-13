Former WVU coach Beilein reaches deal with Cavs

A former WVU men’s basketball coach is in line to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Current Michigan men’s basketball coach John Beilein has agreed to a five-year contract with the Cavs, a deal first reported Monday by ESPN.

Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

Beilein coached at WVU from 2003-2007 before taking over the program at Michigan. He’s the fifth-winningest head coach in West Virginia history with 104 victories, and he led the Mountaineers to the Elite Eight in 2005.



Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! #GoBlue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 13, 2019

Beilein will join his former player Mike Gansey in Cleveland. Gansey is the Cavaliers assistant general manager, and he played for Beilein at WVU for two seasons.