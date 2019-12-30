Mountaineers jump to No. 16 in AP Top 25

West Virginia’s win over then-No. 2 Ohio State has propelled it in the latest rankings from the Associated Press.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 16 this week. It’s their third-consecutive week in the AP Top 25, and 102nd week overall under head coach Bob Huggins.

West Virginia is one of four Big 12 Conference teams appearing in the AP Top 25 this week:

Upcoming opponent Kansas is No. 3. The Mountaineers open Big 12 play against the Jayhawks Saturday at 4 ET at Allen Fieldhouse.

Texas Tech moved up one spot to No. 22 this week. The Mountaineers host the Red Raiders on Jan. 11.

Baylor also ranks No. 6.

Ohio State dropped to No. 5 after falling to WVU Sunday in Cleveland.

The Mountaineers are also No. 9 in the latest round of NET rankings, which will play an important role in the NCAA Tournament selection process in March.

