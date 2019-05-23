WVU unveils rendering for new basketball court

The Mountaineers will play on a new surface at the WVU Coliseum during the 2019-20 season and beyond.

WVU Athletics has teased plans for a new basketball court recently, and fans finally got their first look at the official rendering Thursday:

Check out the new Coliseum court design coming for the 2019-20 season! #HailWV



*Rendering is conceptual and subject to change pic.twitter.com/t1QANtri5o— WVU Sports (@WVUSports) May 23, 2019

The conceptual design for the new basketball surface includes several notable changes, from the blue paint on the sidelines to the drop shadow of the state of West Virginia behind the Flying WV at midcourt.

This is the sixth redesign of a basketball court in WVU Coliseum history.

According to WVU Athletics, the rendering that was unveiled Thursday is conceptual and subject to change.