WVU’s Big 12 quarterfinal to air on ESPN2

WVU men’s basketball and the Big 12 Conference have announced the TV network for Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup with Oklahoma.

The contest between the Mountaineers and the Sooners will be televised on ESPN2 and is scheduled to begin at approximately 9 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma swept West Virginia in the regular season, winning both games by double digits, but the Mountaineers bested the Sooners last year in a Big 12 Tournament first-round game.

Listen to audio with WVU coach Bob Huggins and Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger here as they preview this postseason matchup.

Latest Posts: