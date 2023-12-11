WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Mountaineers bowl game is just weeks away and one local travel agency is offering something special to help Mountaineer fans get to the big game.

If you want to attend the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the North Carolina Tar Heels this month you are in luck.

Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel is offering a travel package that will include a motorcoach to Charlotte North Carolina where the game will be played and a two-night stay in Charlotte. The package also includes tickets to the game that will be played on Wednesday, December 27th at 5:30pm.

Fans will arrive on December 26 attend the game, and then return in the motorcoach on the 28th.

The owner of Uniglobe Travel says the package is a great way for fans in the Ohio Valley to go out and support the Mountaineers.

”Since it’s close to Morgantown and, you know, we have a lot of West Virginia fans in Wheeling as well, it’s a great opportunity to get people there to support the team, support that momentum. Our tickets are on the WVU side so we can be in full support for the Mountaineers.” Jennifer Merryman – Owner, Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

The Mountaineers finished their season with an 8-4 record as they head into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

For more information on the package you can visit their website uniglobeohiovalleytravel.com or call their office at 304-232-5171.