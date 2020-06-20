Second WVU Football Player tests positive for COVID-19

WVU Football

by: WV Illustrated

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (NEXSTAR) – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Saturday that a second Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.

As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by this player. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.

Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began last Monday, June 15. The department’s safety protocols include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.

