WVU football announces plan for phased return

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is putting the wheels in motion for WVU football’s return to campus after announcing their plan for a phased return.

Phase 1 consists of a two-week period for coaches and players lasting from June 8-22 for coaches and staff and June 15-29 for football student-athletes. Protocols for screening, distancing, cleaning and sanitation have been set for this phase already.

Testing is a key factor in the team’s return. Coaches, staff and players will be tested three days before their slated return and must test negative in order to return to the team’s facilities.

At that point, everyone must follow the guidelines set by the CDC for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and receiving daily screening and temperature checks. Weight room equipment will also be moved outdoors and will be properly spaced and sanitized after each use.

“Phase 1 is the first step to getting Mountaineer football ready for the 2020 season,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “This two-week phased approach enables us to safely get our football staff and players back to campus and will provide the guidance for the return of other student-athletes starting in July. I want to thank our medical team and department staff who worked endless hours in putting together a plan that puts the safety of our football student-athletes, staff and University first.”

Latest Posts: