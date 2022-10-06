MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital officials unveiled their plans to build five new state-of-the-art operating rooms.



The $20 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

They began with a frank appraisal of how far the hospital has come since it was acquired by WVU Medicine.

“In 2016 when we came in, you would have been hard-pressed to see people in the lobby or up on the floors,” recalled Doug Harrison, president and CEO. “It was a ghost town.”



He calls the progress since then “transformational.”



Hospital Board President Bernie Twigg agreed.



“Five years ago, I truly feared the closing of this hospital,” Twigg said. “We had 300 employees. We now have more than 700 employees–perhaps the largest employer in Marshall County.”

Twigg gave credit to the Episcopal Church, for its investment of $7.5 million, without which the project would not have been possible.



The changes will focus on making the facility user-friendly for surgical patients, who will have their own entrance leading to four registration desks.



“At no time will any surgical patient have to enter any main corridors,” said Mike Ortiz, Vice President of support services.



He said the construction will be done in such a way that they will not have to limit any procedures in the interim.



He said some of the work will be done after hours.



Current operating rooms are 250-300 square feet; the new ones will be approximately 600 square feet.