Wheeling and Reynolds Hospitals requesting West Virginia National Guard help

Both Wheeling Hospital and Reynold Memorial Hospital have requested assistance from the West Virginia National Guard, according to West Virginia’s Adjutant General Bill Crane.

According to the West Virginia National Guard, there is no requested start date at the hospitals but West Virginia National Guard plans to 10 guard members at Wheeling Hospital and 7 members at Reynolds.

On January 12, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice directed his Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) and his COVID-19 pandemic leadership team to review and approve requests from West Virginia hospitals for additional staffing support.

MG Bill Crane says currently the West Virginia National Guard is assisting or plans to assist in 22 different medical facilities with 182 National Guard personnel being used.

The West Virginia National Guard says they plan to have 255 Soldiers and Airmen trained for this mission with an additional 100 slated for training next week.