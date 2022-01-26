Wheeling Hospital CEO rallies the troops as National Guard hopes to alleviate WVU Medicine staffing shortage

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Boots of the West Virginia National Guard stepped into WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Wednesday morning to aid in the pandemic’s frontlines.

Guard members began their training on laundry duty, bussing patients, and even serving food.

HAPPENING NOW – WV National Guard members are starting their training to help fill the huge staffing need at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital @WTRF7News Details @ noon pic.twitter.com/SwKE1a1kSf — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) January 26, 2022

Governor Jim Justice issued out the help as Wheeling Hospital continues to battle a staffing shortage amid COVID waves.

Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass Harrison rallied the troops for the day that lay ahead.

This is not politics. You’re going to see firsthand this is real. Every single emergency room filled. We had over 40 people in the emergency room. It is exhausting. It is absolutely exhausting for our staff to work through this every single day. Douglass Harrison, President & CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Harrison says just last week over 50 Wheeling Hospital employees were out sick with COVID.

He told the guard members that while they aren’t in direct contact with the patients in the hospital, they will be aiding in every patient’s quality of life and they are bringing a huge breath of fresh air to the fatigued workers.

Just down the road at Reynolds Memorial Hospital, National Guard members are also training.