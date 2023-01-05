On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).

Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA on July 1st.

Wheeling Hospital will still accept Emergency Room PEIA patients after July 1st.

Kaufman says Wheeling Hospital is the first hospital to stop accepting PEIA patients but other hospitals have discussed getting rid of PEIA but no decisions have been made.

Kaufman also said Wheeling Hospital is struggling financially from below cost-of-service reimbursements and cutting PEIA patients would help financially.

A WVU Medicine spokesperson released the following statement: