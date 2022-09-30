BARNESVILLE, Ohio – WVU Medicine Barnesville and Harrison Community Hospitals have partnered with San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman, West Virginia University alumnus, and area native Colton McKivitz to assist with a new marketing campaign to bring attention to the services offered at both facilities.



“WVU did so much for me in terms of football and my education, and it’s an honor to bring awareness to the great things WVU Medicine is doing for the hospitals back home,” Colton said. “The increased services and access to specialized care in Morgantown is a game changer for my friends and family in Belmont and Harrison counties.”



Colton started playing football in 2012 during his sophomore year at Union Local High School.



“On the first day of practice sophomore year, his high school offensive line coach told him he could play college ball,” Wendy McKivitz, Colton’s mother, said. “I suggested to Colton that he attend some college football camps to learn more about the sport since he had played baseball and basketball.”



He ended up being a three-year starter and two-year captain for the Jets. He also played high school basketball. After graduation, Colton went on to play in 50 football games over five years for WVU.



During his first game as a Mountaineer, Colton, who was a redshirt freshman, went in for an injured left tackle against University of Missouri defensive lineman Charles Harris, who would go on to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft the following year.



“Colton held his own and did not allow a sack,” Wendy said. “We were not even expecting him to play. That’s when we knew this could be something special.”



During his senior year at WVU, Colton started all 12 games and was named Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, First-Team All-Big 12, and AP Third Team All-America. In 2020, McKivitz was drafted in the fifth round by the 49ers.

“It was such a great moment to finally see him living his dream,” Wendy said. “We spent three years of high school and five years of college watching him play. We just could not put that moment into words.”



The marketing campaign for Barnesville and Harrison Community hospitals will feature

Colton in videos, graphics, billboards, and ads.