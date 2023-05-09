WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They have been called the ” Backbone of Healthcare” and this week is set aside to recognize the service and dedication of nurses across the country.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

National Nurses week is celebrated each year from May 6th to the 12th.



It celebrates the commitment, effort and sacrifice made by nurses everyday.

This year’s theme is ” You Make a Difference.”



Area hospital officials say their nursing teams have a tremendous impact on the lives of their patients. They say they are essential healthcare workers, whos efforts should be celebrated everyday.

” They make a difference everyday in the lives they take care of on the patients they take care of on the floors. And I just want them to know that they do make a difference. I always tell them, they may not remember your name but they will remember how you make them feel.” Margaret Denny, Director of Nursing, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

“Where we used to be caregivers, we have developed into highly skilled, highly trained professionals that really do a lot of patient care but also a lot of procedures, assisting physicians and just really the backbone of health care.” Jennifer Riley, Chief Nursing Officer. WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

“That dedication and compassion of what we do and that care team everyday. Nursing is our largest workforce in both of our hospitals and so it is appropriate that we recognize our nursing teams for what they do everyday of the year.” Douglas Harrison, President & CEO, WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals

Both WVU Medicine Wheeling and Reynolds Memorial Hospitals have a number of activities planned for their nursing teams throughout the week. That includes sports themed dress up days and some special luncheons.