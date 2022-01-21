WVU Medicine issues vaccine deadline

WVU Medicine has issued a timeline on when workers should be vaccinated by.

WVU Medicine employees in Maryland and Pennsylvania will need to be vaccinated by February 28.

Those employees that work in West Virginia and Ohio will need to be vaccinated by March 15.

The vaccine mandate includes all employees, physicians, licensed independent practitioners, residents, volunteers, students, trainees, contractors, and vendors across the WVU Health System unless a medical or religious exemption has been granted as an accommodation.

To be considered fully vaccinated, WVU Medicine says employee or healthcare worker needs to have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the J&J vaccine

WVU Medicine says booster shots are not required at this time but are encouraged.

Any new hire who starts on or after Jan. 31, 2022 – and who isn’t approved for a medical or religious exemption – will be required to receive at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (or one dose of the J&J vaccine) by their start date.

However, any new hire who starts on or after Feb. 28, 2022 (if working at a WVU Medicine facility in Pennsylvania or Maryland) or March 15, 2022 (if working at a WVU Medicine facility in West Virginia or Ohio) will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting their new role.

Existing employees and new hires who are not yet fully vaccinated, and unvaccinated employees who have been granted a medical or religious exemption, are required to wear a fit-tested, NIOSH-approved N95 mask or equivalent or higher-level respirator for source control at all times while at work

WVU Medicine says 97% of their staff is already fully vaccinated.

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld the CMS mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for an estimated 20 million healthcare workers.