WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – One of our local health care providers is taking time to show nurses how appreciated they are in our community.

Each day this week, WVU Medicine Wheeling hospital has done something special for their staff members.

One of the days, they hosted a variety of food truck vendors in their parking lot for a mini festival. Tacos, burgers, barbeque, pizza and a sweet donut dessert were among the menu options for nurses and other hospital staff to enjoy.

“This week is National Hospital Week as well as National Nurses’ Week. So, we’d thought we would have celebrations throughout the week. We’re doing something a little different each day to show our nurses and employees how much we care about them, how much we truly appreciate their hard work, commitment, dedication to our community.” Gretchen Kessler | Communications Specialist, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Kessler said the food truck is always popular among nurses and gives employees a nice change of pace. She said they want to appreciate their nurses today and every day.