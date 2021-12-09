Jeff Hardy released by WWE; Reports say

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring during the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to news outlets, wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy, has been released by WWE.

No official word from WWE has been given at this time.

Reports indicate that Hardy was sent home from the road after he was allegedly ‘sluggish’ during a match.

At the Texas event reports say Hardy was teaming with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against The Bloodline, a team comprised of Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso, where he left the ring, walked into the crowd and didn’t return.

Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab, but the assistance was not accepted, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Hardy has had long-documented struggles with addiction.